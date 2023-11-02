DeltaXML delivers Document Conversion Assurance

DeltaXML, a developer of document management and XML comparison solutions, has announced the launch of ConversionQA, which promises a leap forward in ensuring the retention of document integrity during conversion.

In today's fast-paced world, where document conversions are commonplace, such as Word to DITA, xHTML to DocBook and many more, organisations need a reliable and precise solution to guarantee their content remains faithful to the original source. DeltaXML's ConversionQA promises the answer to this pressing need.

The company says the technology embedded in ConversionQA digs deep to analyse every aspect of the document, ensuring that even the most intricate details are retained, leaving no room for errors or discrepancies.

ConversionQA produces in-depth reports that illuminate disparities between the original and converted documents, granting a comprehensive understanding of alterations. Through automated document comparison and analysis, ConversionQA optimises time and resources, providing tool for streamlined conversion workflows.

It is adaptabile caters to diverse document types and industries, each with their distinct requirements, with seamless integration into your existing system.

"Primarily designed to handle the 'check that content conversion has been achieved without unforeseen content change' scenario, ConversionQA allows comparison of content held in entirely different XML formats. The product represents a significant step forward in the realm of document conversion," said Tristan Mitchell, Product Director at DeltaXML.

"We are proud to provide a solution that can revolutionise how businesses and individuals approach this critical process. With ConversionQA, you can trust that your converted documents faithfully reflect their original sources.

https://www.deltaxml.com/