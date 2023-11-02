Docketry IDP now available on Azure Marketplace

Nuvento has announced the availability of Docketry in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Docketry is Nuvento's flagship, industry-agnostic intelligent document processing solution.

A technology consulting and advisory firm established in 2007, Nuvento specializes in artificial intelligence and automation, business platforms and transformation, cloud engineering, and data engineering.

Docketry offers a solution for organizations in document-heavy industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), logistics and supply chain, legal, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. With its advanced automation capabilities, Docketry significantly reduces manual intervention by automating the extraction of crucial information from documents and forms from diverse sources.

Organizations relying on manual data entry face productivity losses, extended processing times, and soaring operational costs. By securely automating processing with high accuracy and speed, Docketry eliminates these challenges.

It effortlessly captures data from scanned documents such as images, PDF files, and handwritten or typed documents, processes the extracted data, and converts it into structured data for downstream processes.

"Docketry has already proven its ability to drive remarkable efficiency gains for our customers. With its presence on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, it becomes an even more potent tool for businesses seeking to streamline their operations." said Ramesh Iyengar, Chief Digital Officer, Nuvento.

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/...