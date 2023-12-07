Newgen Strong Performer in Digital Process Automation Platforms

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platforms, has been identified as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave - Digital Process Automation Software (DPA), Q4 2023.

The Forrester Wave report evaluated Newgen among the 15 top Digital Process Automation Platform providers. The data was compiled based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories–current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, “Newgen brings its content management strengths to DPA. Content deeply integrates with process and case management, particularly in areas like contract management and onboarding.

“With content as a differentiator, Newgen excels in document automation with the ability to derive structured data from a variety of unstructured content sources.

“Reference customers indicated they use Newgen for mission-critical applications across smaller distributed teams but want investments that better suit citizen development and wide deployments. They say that the vendor offers well-priced direct resources to help with customizations and costs less than higher-end platforms.”

“Look to Newgen if you require content, process, and case management,” the report added.

Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, said, “Newgen excels in delivering seamless workflow orchestration, robust governance, and advanced automation support, providing future-ready solutions equipped with enhanced AI capabilities.

“We believe this recognition affirms our unwavering dedication to advancing product innovation and facilitating end-to-end digital transformation for our valued clientele.”

https://newgensoft.com/