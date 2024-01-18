codemantra Introduces Calibrai content solution

IDP vendor Codemantra has introduced a new solution known as Calibrai CX-One for addressing pervasive challenges around locked up data and insights within static content, streamlining manual processes, and transforming unstructured digital files.

CX-One offers a comprehensive solution for content extraction, content conversion, metadata management, and integration with downstream systems, customized to each organization’s business rules.

The offering allows enterprises to:

Convert unstructured and unmanageable content into structured formats such as HTML5, XML, ePUB and make it LLM ready;

Manage content more efficiently including the creation of metadata and business rules;

Remediate content ensuring accessibility and compliance guidelines, including Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG)) and others;

Extract insights and automate manual tasks with Gen-AI powered knowledge assistants; and

“Talk to content” using chat, voice, and other modalities to interact with information that was previously locked into an unstructured format.

“The CX-One platform from Calibrai represents the future of intelligent document processing,” said Sajeel Hussain, Chief Business Officer, codemantra.

“Our advanced IDP platform optimizes the value of content that has until now been locked into traditional forms, turning unstructured data into structured data at scale, which can be analyzed and made available to other applications, not just end users.”

With seamless distribution of content through customizable rules, the platform is positioned to drive unprecedented value given its advanced capabilities, including content transformation, extraction of insights, metadata management and content remediation.

Calibrai is a one-stop solution for content transformation and remediation. Calibrai’s AI/ML-powered CX-One platform coupled with strong HIL (human in loop), automates digital document accessibility compliance, captures, and extracts actionable insights along with associated metadata, and transforms documents into any desired digital format.

With CX-One, data extraction from content, previously considered impossible, becomes achievable and compliant with accessibility standards and industry regulations.

Learn more at Calibrai and codemantra.