TCG Process adds Large Language Model Document Understanding

TCG Process, a developer of intelligent document processing and process automation software, has announced a new integration to its input management and automation product DocProStar.

This partnership brings access to large language models (LLMs) developed by Lazarus AI and provides new capabilities to DocProStar.

Lazarus has created enterprise-grade multimodal models that classify, extract and summarize data from documents and images without the need for additional training, regardless of their type, format or language.

Lazarus enhances TCG Process’ DocProStar with its advanced document understanding capabilities. Its models respond to natural language questions, providing answers using only the information in the documents they are given. The end result: higher degrees of accuracy and deeper, more nuanced understanding.

“Being able to combine and orchestrate the results from specialist AI services with our own powerful document processing capabilities not only helps deliver the highest levels of process automation, but also opens up new use cases, enabling more analytical processing,” said Neil Walker, Head of Product for TCG Process.

Lazarus AI will be available in DocProStar’s activity library, which consists of over 150 drag-and-drop activities that reduce complexity and speed the time to automation.

