Data Capture and Workflow Automation provider Acquires Formsite

Formstack is seeking to boost its position in the in the data capture and forms market with the acquisition of US forms provider, Formsite. Over the past few years, Formstack has expanded its data capture capabilities to include document creation and management, electronic signature capture, and visual workflow building, enabling users to tap into powerful, end-to-end workflow automation.

The combined capability is delivered as part of a powerful suite of tools that allows users to put their data to work for them in any number of ways and deliver relevant information to key systems via countless integrations with third party tools.

Over 20,000 organizations, including Advent Health, Virgin Galactic, and Netflix rely on the Formstack suite of products to collect and manage data.

With this acquisition, existing Formsite customers will gain access to Formstack’s differentiated capabilities and advanced workflow automation. It will also enable Formstack to reach a wider audience and offer a broader range of solutions, ultimately strengthening its position in the market and improving its ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses and organizations.

“Formstack has a history of helping customers capture data and put it to work,” said Rob Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer of Formstack.

“This acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in the data collection market and will also enable Formsite users to tap into all of our additional offerings and derive even more value from their current deployments of Formsite. We are excited to welcome these new customers and the Formsite team to the Formstack community, and introduce them to our world class service and product offerings.”

Founded in 1998, Formsite was started by Randy Vroman as a way to help a colleague create their own Internet survey without assistance from others. Over 25 years, Formsite’s data capture capability has evolved to allow customers to build online forms and surveys without the need for programming knowledge.

With over 10,000 customers, Formsite has grown organically without any external investors, stockholders, or pressure to compromise their mission to provide a world-class online forms and surveys platform.

https://www.formstack.com/