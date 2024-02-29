Secured Signing Unveils New Digital Signature Solution

The Secured Signing digital signature solution has been updated with a new version featuring a range of enhancements designed to make the signing process smoother and more efficient. These updates benefit users of the We Sign, Form Filler templates, and Remote Online Notarization (RON) platforms.

New Features include:

Enhanced Admin Visibility: The new Admin User Audit Trail report provides detailed insights of Enterprise accounts / plan into admin activities, including: logins, setting changes, and user management, ensuring greater transparency, control and monitoring.

Edit Signing Process: Users can now Edit The Signing Workflow even after sending documents for signature, correcting mistakes without starting the signing process again . This feature creates flexibility and reduces rework.

digital signature solution The new Invitee Monitoring Portal offers a centralized location for invitees to access and manage all documents requiring their signatures, boosting completion rates and improving their experience.

Some of the major new enhancements include:

Admin Template Management: Admin users with full permissions can now view and Edit Any User’s Templates, facilitating collaboration and template optimization within organizations.

Meeting Scheduling Clarity: The new Meeting Date column in “In Progress” documents displays scheduled RON or video signing sessions, enhancing the meeting management.

“These latest enhancements demonstrate our commitment to delivering a best-in-class signing experience,” said Mike Eyal, Founder and Director at Secured Signing.

“By continuously innovating and incorporating user feedback, we ensure Secure Signing remains the trusted choice for efficient and secure digital signatures.”

https://www.securedsigning.com/