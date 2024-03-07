iCognition unveils next-generation RM Solutions

iCognition has launched new editions of its collaboration and workflow platforms for OpenText Content Manager – RM Workspace 2.0 and RM Workflow 2.0. Designed to enhance business efficiency and content productivity while ensuring transparency in record-keeping, they are also key components of Ingress by iCognition, the company’s next generation Content Services Platform.

RM Workspace 2.0 is specifically designed for OpenText Content Manager, and redefines how organisational records management and end-user context seamlessly intersect.

Beyond streamlining information access, RM Workspace 2.0 empowers users to effortlessly handle and retrieve records, aligning with their unique information structure. This, in turn, boosts staff productivity and utilisation. Meanwhile, the system ensures that organisational records are appropriately classified and controlled for long-term preservation.

RM Workspace 2.0 provides efficient information capture and discovery, transparent records management, swift and effective sharing, on-demand collaboration spaces, and cloud-ready accessibility.

The latest iteration introduces enhancements such as support for the latest Content Manager version, advanced search capabilities, efficient record export, and fortified security with OKTA support.

As part of the Ingress by iCognition, RM Workspace can be incorporated into line-of-business systems such as Microsoft Teams to provide users with their own personal space to find, access, and use records as a vital subset of their information.

Looking forward, the roadmap for RM Workspace includes continued support for new Content Manager versions, the capability to edit any document types via thin client auto-check-in functionality, migration to a new microservices architecture, and ongoing enhancements to augment functionality and user experience.

Distinguished by its user-centric design ethos, RM Workspace 2.0, is a records search, gather and share web interface using Content Manager as the records management compliance engine. It enforces organisational rules of evidence without encumbering users with compliance intricacies, allowing users to categorise records in a way that makes sense to them. RM Workspace 2.0 adheres to accessibility compliance and high user experience design standards, ensuring intuitive accessibility for all users.

RM Workflow 2.0: empowering process automation

Complementing RM Workspace, the latest version of RM Workflow introduces support for Content Manager 23.4, PDF summaries for completed workflows, OKTA authentication support, and more.

It’s also now incorporated into Ingress by iCognition so users in apps such as Teams can initiate formal workflows, such as approval processes with their peers and superiors, directly from within Teams. RM Workflow delivers seamless automated processing to Ingress.

The RM Workflow 2.0 home page.

Goulburn Valley Water successfully manages an impressive total of 18,500 workflow processes in RM Workflow (Read Case Study Here). However, this figure falls short of iCognition’s largest client, the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, which oversees 25,000 processes annually.

By implementing centralised approval systems, comprehensive analytics, and seamless workflow management, RM Workflow empowers organisations to achieve productivity enhancements.

Looking ahead, iCognition remains committed to enriching RM Workflow with additional features like quick search capabilities, enhanced activity management, bulk document uploads, and an elevated user experience.

Get access to a video of RM Workspace and RM Workflow in action HERE or contact us on info@icognition.com.au. We’re also currently offering bundled software deals and ‘two for one’ deals, so talk to us soon!