Neo4j and Microsoft to Advance GenAI and Data Solutions

Neo4j, a Graph Database and Analytics developer, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a unified data offering that will addresse critical data needs for Generative AI (GenAI).

Specifically, the collaboration will see Neo4j's graph capabilities natively integrated into Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to combine structured and unstructured data and enable users to uncover hidden patterns and relationships within their data.

"By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations — up from 10% in 2021 — facilitating rapid decision-making across the enterprise," predicts Gartner® in its Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Data and Analytics November 20, 2023 report.

Gartner also notes, "The ability to discover and document data use cases and help build knowledge graphs out of data uses is becoming a vital capability. It is the first step to resolving fragmented data management issues by enabling a GenAI-augmented data fabric," in its January 23, 2024 report entitled Innovation Insight: How Generative AI is Transforming Data Management Solutions.

Azure OpenAI Service enables businesses to use advanced AI models and tools that unlock the full potential of their data. Microsoft Fabric is an AI-powered analytics platform that enables everything from data movement to data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence.

Developers can use OpenAI Service to process unstructured data, structure it, and load it into a knowledge graph. Once in a knowledge graph, users extract insights leveraging Neo4j data visualization and query tools like Bloom or use Neo4j connector with Power BI for business intelligence (BI).

With Neo4j's GenAI functions, Azure OpenAI Service can be used for fully integrated GraphRAG applications, whereby LLM queries can be used against enterprise data in knowledge graphs. GraphRAG is an enhanced form of Retrieval Augmentation Generation (RAG) whose results demonstrate intelligence or mastery that outperforms other approaches previously applied to private datasets. Enterprises can also use Gen AI orchestration platforms like LangChain and LlamaIndex to build intelligent GenAI applications.

Neo4j's Azure OpenAI Service integration is generally available now. The integration of Neo4j's graph database into Microsoft Fabric will be generally available later this year.

Arun Ulag, CVP, Azure Data, Microsoft, said, “"Microsoft is committed to empowering organizations with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in today's data-driven world," said Arun Ulag, CVP, Azure Data, Microsoft. "Our collaboration with Neo4j represents a significant step forward in delivering innovative data solutions that will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive digital transformation in the GenAI era."

