Altair Acquires Cambridge Semantics

Altair has acquired Cambridge Semantics, a developer of data fabric technology designed to accelerate the creation of enterprise knowledge graphs and provide a single, simplified view of structured and unstructured enterprise data.

“Knowledge graphs are key pieces of data fabrics. They put the right data in the right hands at the right time,” said James R. Scapa, founder and CEO, Altair.

“We believe Cambridge Semantics brings the fastest and most scalable knowledge graphs to organizations who have significant data volumes and deep questions.

“Additionally, knowledge graphs are critical for successful generative AI applications as they provide the business context necessary to ground generative AI models, eliminate hallucinations, and dramatically improve response quality.”

Cambridge Semantics’ technologies will be integrated into the Altair RapidMiner platform, adding knowledge graph, data governance, data virtualization, and data discovery technology to the platform’s existing data preparation, ETL, data science, business intelligence, MLOps, workload management, and orchestration tools.

Cambridge Semantics was founded in 2007 by an innovation and engineering team from IBM’s Advanced Technology Group with a shared belief that semantic graph data models were a transformational technology destined to help organizations exploit their data in unprecedented ways: fuelling analytics, revealing new insights, and enabling strategically important, competitive differentiation.

Its technical team was fundamental to the development of data warehouses IBM Netezza and Amazon Redshift and represents one of the largest single collections of knowledge graph experts in the world.

“This acquisition adds deep data warehousing expertise to our already strong analytics and data science team, creating an enhanced core group of engineers that understand the entire data lifecycle – from data creation to real impact,” said Srikanth Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair.

“We are all excited about where this combined team and technology will take us.”

https://altair.com