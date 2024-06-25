Kodak Alaris Launches Scan-on-Demand Solution

Kodak Alaris has announced a strategic partnership with digital transformation specialist ELO Digital Office AU/NZ. Working together, the two companies have built a scan-on-demand solution that intelligently captures data, securely stores documents, streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and ensures compliance with government and industry requirements.

The cloud-based platform combines KODAK Info Input Solution (IDP software) and the ELO ECM Suite digitization platform to provide users with an end-to-end enterprise content management (ECM) solution with built-in intelligence and the flexibility to leverage industry-leading document AI services.

Data is scanned into KODAK Info Input Solution, which enables seamless capture with automatic separation, classification, extraction, and validation of data including ICR (handwriting recognition), barcode reading, and document process workflows. Once digitized, the data is automatically routed to the cloud-based ELO ECM Suite software for secure storage, digital document management, and fast access to information through a variety of clients, or IT systems such as Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce.

Angelo Krstevski, ANZ Cluster Manager at Kodak Alaris, said: “There is a natural synergy between IDP solutions from Kodak Alaris and the ELO ECM Suite software. Together we have created a single platform to seamlessly onboard, categorize, and store data, delivering first-class search results and actionable insights. Importantly, assigned metadata is based on ICR and OCR for optimal search results. Integration is seamless and the end-user experience is simple and intuitive. There’s no need to train staff or allocate dedicated records management resources.”

The platform is suitable for organizations many industry sectors. For example, logistics companies manage high volumes of paper-based documents from inbound and outbound shipments and are required to keep records for seven years. With this new cloud-based platform, documents are quickly captured, data is extracted with exceptional accuracy, and users can create dynamic workflow processes with ease, create and assign tasks to the right people or groups, and benefit from increased business intelligence via searchable and shareable records.

Another example can be found in the case of Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs) managing multiple jobs for various customers. This typically requires they create cover sheets to separate jobs and data across different clients. KODAK Info Input Solution reads the barcodes on the coversheets and acts in accordance with workflows assigned on the barcode. It also ensures any personal identifiable information (PII) in the document is flagged.

ELO then offers a secure, searchable platform for the BPO’s clients to access. Its access to PII is restricted, but users are alerted if PII is present, enabling them to mitigate potential risks. Document retrieval is fast and seamless; organizations can simply search for terms, metadata or content and deliver a secure link to all records with just a few clicks.

“The ability to extend our ECM Suite with the flexible and intelligent automation provided by KODAK Info Input Solution helps making Kodak Alaris an ideal solution partner for the Oceania region. This technology integration enables us to expand our service capabilities and delivers new value to our customers in our region. The combination of Kodak Alaris and ELO Digital makes it easy to onboard data and optimize business processes – wherever the user is located,” said Rainer Krause, Chairman ELO Digital Office AU/NZ.

For more information, visit https://www.alarisworld.com/ If you are a business in Australia or New Zealand looking to learn more about Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions, contact the Kodak Alaris Australia & New Zealand Team at Email: service-anz@kodakslaris.com or Dial Toll Free: 1300 252 747.