HuLoop enhances Intelligent Automation Platform

HuLoop Automation (HuLoop) has announced the release of the newest version of HuLoop’s Unified Automation Software Platform (v6). The latest version features new technology capabilities in HuLoop’s platform, which is comprised of three components: Intelligent Productivity Discovery, Intelligent Process Automation and Intelligent Test Automation.

The latest version of HuLoop’s no-code automation platform offers new features including:

Cognitive OCR Enhancements – HuLoop’s v6 platform leverages AI to simplify document understanding, content extraction, validation, publishing and redaction. The new extraction features allow for the identification and extraction of key personally identifiable information (PII) fields, custom words and synonyms from documents and images.

The redaction capability enables the removal or obscuring of key PII fields and custom words in documents. These features enable users to efficiently identify, extract and securely redact PII and custom words, ensuring data privacy and compliance with ease. This new capability results in faster, easier set up around Intelligent Document Processing.

Human-in-the-Loop Enhancements – As part of HuLoop’s ongoing mission to harmonize human and intelligent automation interactions, the v6 platform enables enhanced human-in-the-loop (HITL) decision and action steps to be added when two or more process- or task-level branches need to be executed.

This step allows users to easily select a specific branch or set of branches to execute automatically or with human approval. This enhancement gives users more control and decision-making abilities during the execution of automations.

New Mobile Recorders for iOS and Android – The Mobile Recorder expands HuLoop’s no-code automation script generation capabilities by enabling users to record their activities on Android and iOS mobile devices. These recordings are then automatically transformed into HuLoop Automation scripts - which can be customized to suit business requirements.

With the inclusion of the Mobile Recorder alongside the existing Web and Desktop Recorders, HuLoop now offers extensive recording capabilities across mobile, web and desktop platforms for more expansive no-code script generation.

Third-Party Migration Import Utility – HuLoop is expanding its migration Import Utility to include C# code sitting on top of third-party testing and automation platforms to the HuLoop platform. Until now, Java and Python code have been the primary import languages supported. This allows customers to protect their investments in legacy test and automation scripts.

“Our new v6 software platform furthers HuLoop’s commitment to no-code automation that can easily be created by business and technical users alike, as well as the importance of human governance in the automation process,” said Todd P. Michaud, HuLoop CEO.

“In addition, this release underscores our focus on continually improving adherence to privacy, security and compliance standards.”

HuLoop empowers organizations to eliminate mundane, redundant tasks to achieve profitable revenue growth, improved customer service, increased productivity and cost savings.

“With the release of v6, HuLoop is accelerating our innovation with additional product capabilities, including new Generative AI capabilities, a highly scalable autonomous server agent, and a more user-friendly way of creating, importing, and managing reusable components to speed up the creation of automations,” said Michaud.

https://huloop.ai/