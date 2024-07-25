Ibml s Cloud Capture Now GenAI-Powered

Ibml has enhanced its intelligent document processing (IDP) platform in the cloud with generative AI and large language models (LLMs). This update simplifies setup and improves out-of-the-box accuracy in classifying and extracting metadata from documents generated from any input source.

The company claims the biggest pain point in IDP today is the amount of time and money organizations spend on professional services to set up IDP and make it work for their business processes.

The generative AI and LLMs now incorporated in ibml Cloud Capture promise to deliver streamlined, simple IDP setups with high accuracy out-of-the-box.

With ibml Cloud Capture, users can:

Overcome content management chaos with agile automation. The ibml Cloud Capture accelerates automation and provides organizations with a comprehensive platform that can be extended to do workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and document management all in one seamlessly integrated low- or no-code platform.

Capture and digitize unstructured data from any type of content. Leveraging generative AI, ibml's Cloud Capture enables customers to consolidate document capture software and processes into one, pre-integrated platform. With automatic classification and out-of-the-box extraction capabilities, data is captured from any source. Machine learning is added to further improve accuracy.

Transform manual and paper-heavy processes with intuitive, AI-powered workflow automation. Customers can accelerate digital transformation, replacing manual work with unmatched speed and intelligence. The ability to integrate legacy systems without code and a drag-and-drop functionality makes ibml Cloud Capture a modern solution that's easy to use.

Automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks with attended and unattended RPA. Freeing up users to focus on their customers, RPA minimizes risks and errors, eliminates the need to perform repetitive tasks, and integrates between systems without code. Use one button for attended RPA or build complex 'unattended' processes.

Easily migrate and manage everything throughout the document processing lifecycle. Whether on-premise or across multiple clouds, ibml Cloud Capture enables managing content in any repository. Customers can simply connect to existing content service solutions or capture, process, and manage within a single, unified, cloud-native document management system when managing content on Microsoft SharePoint or Azure with ibml Cloud Capture.

"We want our customers and prospects to experience the magic of ibml Cloud Capture," said Russ Puskaric, Vice President of Software Solutions at ibml. "We're confident in the platform's capabilities and have made a free trial version of the software available on our website. This allows customers to experience ibml Cloud Capture today and engage us in their transformation journey."

