Iron Mountain unveils new Digital Experience Platform 

Iron Mountain has announced the availability of Iron Mountain InSight Digital Experience Platform (DXP), a secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform available on the AWS and Google Cloud Marketplaces.

Insight DXP expands on the existing InSight platform to provides tools to access, manage, govern, and monetise physical and digital information. AI-powered self-service tools automate workflows, enable audit-ready compliance, and make data accessible and useful.

It includes intelligent document processing (IDP) that extracts, classifies, and enriches information so physical and digital unstructured information is transformed into structured, actionable data that can be used in integrated business applications and as the basis for AI initiatives.

Customers and system integrators can use templated solution design tools to build custom content management and workflow automation solutions.

Research conducted across six countries with 700 IT and data decision-makers, indicates that most (93%) organisations already use generative AI in some way. An overwhelming majority of those surveyed (96%) agree that a unified asset strategy for managing both digital and physical assets is critical to the success of generative AI initiatives.

The modular InSight DXP platform includes secure generative AI-powered chat, enabling fast access to data trapped within documents. It can be used to quickly query data and documents in a secure isolated environment separate from publicly available generative AI applications. Its low-code solution designer allows anyone to use its intuitive drag-and-drop features to intelligently process and unlock intelligence from content.

Mithu Bhargava, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Iron Mountain Digital Solutions, said: “We see InSight DXP as a critical platform to help our customers get their information ready for use in generative AI and other AI-powered applications that drive operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

“With unified asset management, information governance, workflow automation, and intelligent document processing tools, our customers can efficiently manage information across physical and digital assets.”

InSight DXP is a flexible platform designed to quickly design, build, and publish solutions ranging from industry-specific, such as banking solutions like Digital Auto Lending, and healthcare solutions like Health Information Exchange, to cross-industry solutions, such as Digital Human Resources and Invoice Processing.

These pre-built, customisable solutions are intended to help customers and system integrators get a head start on their unique configuration needs through pre-built connectors, workflows, document types, metadata, retention rules, and AI prompts. Further announcements with more details will be forthcoming.

http://www.ironmountain.com/insight