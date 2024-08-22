Accusoft adds new Auto Tagging and Classification Module

Accusoft, a software company specializing in document viewing, processing, and automation technologies for integration into Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, has released Auto Tagging and Classification modules within its PrizmDoc secure document viewer.

The new module, built using the IBM watsonx data and AI platform and underpinned by IBM Granite, IBM’s flagship series of foundation models, enables users of Enterprise Content Management to more easily locate documents relevant to their project.

PrizmDoc’s Auto Tagging and Classification module automates manual tagging and classification providing consistency and ensures documents are meticulously organized, easily searchable, and compliant with regulations. This uniformity is crucial for maintaining data integrity and ensuring reliable document management practices.

“As part of our commitment to innovation, we’re empowering ECM software organizations to benefit from AI technologies like IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Granite to help reduce document processing times. These new modules are indeed a game-changer, providing practical benefits that streamline development time and empower our customers to rapidly bring cutting-edge ECM applications to market,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Accusoft.

PrizmDoc’s Auto Tagging and Classification features improve the user experience by quickly organizing large volumes of documents, making it easier for users to locate key documents.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Document Organization: Advanced AI-powered algorithms ensure that all documents are consistently labelled and stored in the appropriate categories, making retrieval quick and efficient.

Improved Search and Retrieval: Accurate tagging and classification provides improved document search within an ECM system, increasing productivity by reducing the time needed to locate documents.

Time and Cost Savings: Manual tagging and classification are labour-intensive tasks that are prone to human error. By automating these processes, PrizmDoc improves operational efficiency by enabling resource reallocation to strategic tasks.

Improved Consistency and Accuracy: AI generates consistent tagging and classification across all documents, applying the same criteria uniformly to maintain data integrity and reliable document-management practices.

Seamless Scalability: As your business grows, so does the volume of documents to manage. Auto Tagging and Classification can be automated to support effortless scaling and handling of large document libraries without the need for additional human resources.

Accusoft recently collaborated with IBM to integrate IBM watsonx.ai in its Auto Summarization module, which enables PrizmDoc users to quickly generate concise summaries of lengthy documents.

