Large Action Models: The Next Big Thing in AI?

Orby AI and Databricks have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing enterprise automation. The collaboration brings together Orby's Large Action Model (LAM) technology with Databricks' Mosaic AI platform.

Orby AI, a US startup specializing in generative AI solutions, has developed ActIO, a deep learning model capable of interpreting actions and performing complex tasks based on user inputs. The company claims this Large Action Model approach marks a departure from traditional Large Language Models (LLMs), focusing on observing and automating actions rather than merely interpreting and generating language.

The partnership will see Orby joining Databricks' Built On Partner Program, leveraging the Databricks Mosaic AI to pretrain, build, deploy, and monitor its ActIO model. This collaboration is aiming to enhance the capabilities of enterprise automation systems, allowing for the handling of tasks with increasing complexity and variability.

Naveen Rao, VP of Generative AI at Databricks, said, "Orby's AI innovations are a real game changer in enabling enterprise automations that require truly cognizant reasoning."

He emphasized that Orby's LAM approach provides organizations with the ability to automate complex tasks that were previously impractical or impossible.

One of the claimed advantages of Orby's LAM technology is its ability to learn by observing users at work, identifying automation opportunities, and creating actions to implement them. This process allows for continuous improvement as the system learns more, with users retaining control through an approval and modification process.

Will Lu, Co-Founder and CTO of Orby, said, "Databricks Mosaic AI makes it possible to build a multimodal training pipeline at a scale that is essential for delivering unrivalled performance, accuracy and stability."

By combining Orby's LAM technology with Databricks' robust AI infrastructure, the two companies aim to set a new standard for enterprise automation, potentially transforming how businesses operate and make decisions in the age of AI.

Orby AI, founded by former Google and UiPath engineers, has already attracted significant investor interest, having raised $US35 million in financing.

https://www.orby.ai/