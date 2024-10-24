Iron Mountain broadens SaaS Solutions

Iron Mountain has announced three new (SaaS) solutions built on its recently launched InSight Digital Experience Platform (DXP), targeting HR, Invoice Processing and Digital Auto Lending.

The Digital HR solution aims to tackle key challenges faced by HR departments by providing secure employee file management in a centralized platform so that both physical and digital documentation is complete, up-to-date, and in compliance with employee records requirements.

It solves common HR challenges by offering a customizable solution with pre-built connectors, workflows, document types, metadata, and AI prompts, all specifically designed for human resources.

Edward Greene, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Iron Mountain, said: “With Iron Mountain’s Digital HR solution, customers can log in to our secure platform for a holistic view of their HR documents instantaneously, regardless of document format.

“We are implementing the solution at Iron Mountain and look forward to enjoying cost savings while enabling our HR team to focus on more strategic initiatives and better serve our employees, customers, and shareholders."

The new digital invoice processing solution built on Insight DXP provides automated data extraction, validation, and matching. It is designed to eliminate manual, slow, error-prone tasks associated with the receipt and processing of supplier invoices.

It offers a customizable solution also with pre-built connectors, automated workflows, document types, metadata, and AI prompts all specifically designed for invoice processing.

The Digital Auto Lending solution for car financiers leverages automation and digitization to transform the auto loan funding process.

Financiers can reduce costs and improve efficiency with intelligent automation, giving them more visibility into the funding process. The solution integrates document ingestion, automated classification, and workflow validation to reduce the time, cost, and degree of manual intervention required to fund an auto loan.

After data extraction, InSight DXP’s rules engine analyzes data in the auto finance package for compliance with the bank’s loan submission standards. Documents that do not meet these standards are routed to an exception queue for further review, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and minimizing errors.