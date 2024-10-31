Rossum has announced an update to its intelligent document processing (IDP) solution Aurora 1.5, along with the release of a new Rossum Copilot, which allows users to define data transformations using natural language commands.

This update of the Rossum Aurora AI engine brings enhanced features, including a 25% increase in the accuracy of data extracted from documents and faster processing, and includes:

Instant Learning for 276 Languages and Handwriting Support : Rossum Aurora 1.5 expands the platform's instant learning capabilities to now support 270+ languages, including documents with handwriting.

: Rossum Aurora 1.5 expands the platform's instant learning capabilities to now support 270+ languages, including documents with handwriting. 4X Faster Processing for Documents Over 100 Pages: Rossum Aurora 1.5 can now process documents with more than 100 pages 4 times faster than before, while maintaining high accuracy in document splitting and data extraction.

The release also introduces the all-new Rossum Copilot, which allows users to define data transformations using natural language commands.

For example, users can:

- Calculate the price after a discount for orders above a certain amount

- Ensure the Document ID is 10 digits by adding leading zeros

- Make sure BIC/SWIFT codes are uppercase

- Remove spaces from IBAN

"Custom Formula Fields were a much-needed feature. Now, we can do things way easier, and instead of maintaining Extensions, we can use Field Manager to align formulas between queues," commented Krzysztof Wis, Automation Lead at IAG GBS (part of International Airlines Group).

"Rossum Aurora 1.5 & Copilot marks a quantum leap in what our AI can achieve for end-to-end document automation," said Tomas Gogar, CEO of Rossum.

"With this release, we further enhance our transactional LLM, empowering global enterprises to scale their automation efforts across new languages, regardless of document volume. What truly excites me is how Rossum Copilot represents the future of human-AI collaboration, making complex tasks as natural as having a conversation."

https://rossum.ai/aurora-advanced-ai/