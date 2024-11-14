SMA Technologies acquires Encapture IDP Solution 

SMA Technologies, a provider of automation solutions for financial services, has announced the acquisition of Encapture, an intelligent document processing and image lifecycle management company. The acqisition will enhances SMA’s automation solutions for financial institutions (FIs) with expanded capabilities, integration options, and expertise in loan origination and compliance.

“Our acquisition of Encapture represents an exciting step forward in our mission to support financial institutions with robust automation,” said Todd Dauchy, CEO of SMA Technologies.

“Encapture’s expertise in document processing, loan origination and compliance will perfectly complement our offerings, allowing us to deliver even greater efficiency for our clients across the front and back office.”

SMA Technologies' acquisition of Encapture combines advanced document automation with SMA’s workflow solutions, creating a powerful, unified platform for financial institutions.

With machine learning and OCR, Encapture reduces costs, improves accuracy, and simplifies origination and compliance activities, empowering banks and credit unions to streamline operations and enhance efficiency in a digital-first environment.

"Encapture, like SMA Technologies, has put a huge emphasis on bringing value to clients,” said John Roper, Chief Revenue Officer of SMA Technologies. “Together, we are well positioned to serve a broader range of financial institutions and enable each of them to invest more time back into more strategic, growth initiatives."

https://smatechnologies.com/