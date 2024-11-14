View Systems launches AI Data Management and Insights Platform 

View Systems has announced today general availability of View AI, aiming to streamline how organizations manage and use their data as part of their AI strategy. Available both on premises and in the cloud, View AI supports the entire data lifecycle, from ingestion to analysis and AI interaction.

The View platform provides an end-to-end solution that transforms raw data into AI-ready assets with built-in, deployable conversational experiences, helping enterprises gain valuable insights from their data while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance.

View has identified three essential components for organizations seeking to harness the full power of their data: metadata, graph representations, and vector embeddings.

These elements work in synergy to provide a comprehensive understanding of data relationships, enhance semantic meaning, and enable both efficient discovery and retrieval, paving the way for more powerful and intelligent data-driven applications.

At the heart of View's solution lies Universal Data Representation (UDR), a patent-pending core architecture element that forms the foundation of effective AI data management.

UDR offers a homogeneous representation of heterogeneous data from diverse sources; it identifies content types, understands data geometry, extracts terms, infers schema and types, produces flattened representations of source data, extracts and chunks semantic cells, and generates an inverted index for search.

This UDR-driven approach ensures a unified and consistent data representation, enabling more efficient AI operations and insights across the entire data ecosystem.

“Imagine having an advanced AI experience right within your own secure environment, allowing you to protect your company's financial data and intellectual property without compromising on innovation,” said Joel Christner, co-founder and CEO, View.

“Users can connect, process, search, and chat with data assets within an hour, all without giving up control of their data or sending it outside of their organization.”

https://view.io