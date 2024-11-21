Nintex Apps connect with Workflow and Document Automation

Nintex has launched a new application development product that enables business users, IT teams, process experts, and Nintex partners to rapidly build and deploy personalised, business-critical applications.

Nintex Apps connects seamlessly with Nintex workflow and document generation products, enabling businesses to easily create purpose-built applications that streamline complex workflows and processes. With Nintex Apps, businesses can easily consolidate data from disparate systems and reduce the need for additional technologies.

"What stands out about Nintex Apps is its remarkable ability to accelerate the development process,” said Shaun Leisegang, General Manager for Automation, Data, and AI at Tecala, a technology and IT services company.

“It enables us to deliver robust, scalable applications quickly and reliably, which is invaluable in today's fast-paced environment."

Mid-market businesses have a significant technology sprawl problem, with over 240 SaaS applications in their tech stack on average. As a result, employee productivity is negatively impacted by the very tools meant to drive efficiency because they have to keep switching from one system to the next to get work done. Businesses need a better way to unify information across systems, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential for their customers and employees.

Intuitive application development combined with workflow automation enables businesses to automate and orchestrate their most complex processes through engaging and easy-to-use applications for end-users. With Nintex Apps, process experts and Nintex partners have an easy-to-use platform that enables them to:

Improve user engagement by building custom applications connected to business-critical workflows.

by building custom applications connected to business-critical workflows. Unify access to data for internal teams and customers.

for internal teams and customers. Simplify the development, deployment, and governance of business applications and workflows through a single platform.

Nintex acquired Skuid in January 2024, now integrated into the Nintex platform, offering a solution for building user-friendly applications that streamline business processes without costly development resources.

To learn more about Nintex Apps, click here.