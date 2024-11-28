BYO Large Language Model with AiLink

Adlib Software has announced a new release, Adlib AiLink, to help organizations streamline compliance, drive operational efficiency, and unlock critical insights from unstructured data.

Adlib’s new release connects organizations’ documents with their preferred Large Language Model (LLM) platforms through AiLink, enabling capabilities like data extraction, sentiment analysis, translation, and summarization.

By remaining AI-enabled - rather than hosting or developing AI models directly - Adlib claims organizations can harness the latest AI advancements without compromising security or compliance.

"With our latest product release, Adlib enables organizations to radically simplify and reduce the costs of data-intensive compliance and regulatory processes,” said Helen Rosen, CEO of Adlib Software.

“By combining AI with our enterprise-grade document transformation platform, these institutions are now also able to derive insights from mountains of unstructured information to make more informed decisions across the business.”

Adlib’s prompt engineering facilitates interactions with LLMs, allowing users to retrieve relevant, industry-specific insights without technical expertise. This feature enhances productivity across business units, promoting cross-functional collaboration and improved outcomes.

Adlib’s container-based auto-scaling capability dynamically adjusts system resources based on document volume and processing demand. This elasticity optimizes performance and cost-efficiency, particularly for organizations with large or fluctuating document workflows, enabling them to stay agile and resource-efficient.

“With our Bring Your Own Large Language Model (BYO LLM) approach, Adlib allows organizations to leverage their pre-approved AI models,” said Anthony Vigliotti, Chief Product Officer at Adlib Software.

“This seamless integration with existing security protocols minimizes the need for onboarding new vendors, resulting in a streamlined, secure data extraction process that aligns with enterprise compliance standards and adapting to the fast pace of AI innovation.”

https://www.adlibsoftware.com/