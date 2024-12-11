Secured Signing adds Okta integration

Secured Signing has unveiled enhancements to its digital signature platform designed to transform digital workflows, streamline recruitment processes, and provide businesses with greater efficiency and control over their document signing operations.

In addition to feature upgrades, Secured Signing has broadened its integration capabilities with Okta Single Sign-On (SSO) and Tracker, the recruitment and staffing platform.

Key Enhancements to the Secured Digital Signing Platform include:

Tracker Integration: Recruiters can now: Send, sign, collect data, and store documents seamlessly within Tracker ATS; and automate recruitment workflows to save time and reduce errors.

Status Trigger in Secured Signing for Bullhorn Integration: Automatically send pre-selected templates or Form Direct forms whenever a record’s field changes; and minimize manual intervention and ensure timely document delivery.

Default Sender in Secured Signing for Bullhorn and JobAdder: Enable users without Secured Signing accounts to trigger status-based workflows; and ensure continuity with an assigned Default Sender for consistent recruitment processes.

Multiple Invitee Support in Web Form/Public Link Templates: Form Filler / Web Form templates now support multiple signers. The first signer can nominate or remove additional signers as needed, simplifying multi-signer workflows and eliminates back-and-forth communication.

Invitee Notifications for Video Signing Sessions: Hosts receive real-time SMS or email alerts when invitees are waiting in the meeting lobby; and advanced controls allow hosts to blur backgrounds, mute participants, disable cameras, or remove attendees to ensure privacy and compliance.

Single Sign-On (SSO) with Okta: Enhance security and simplify access with organizational login credentials; and reduce credential management challenges, making it easier for teams to access the platform.

Edit the Signing Process Anytime: Modify documents even after sending them for signing without starting all over again.

Admin User Audit Trail Report: Enterprise administrators can now generate detailed action reports to track user activity, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Enhanced Admin Permissions: Admins can view and edit templates created by other users, making collaboration and template management more efficient.

Group Tagging for Document Preparation: Apply multiple signatures, or form fields to a document in one click. This one-click solution eliminates repetitive tasks, saving time and improving accuracy.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Document Design: Easily cut, copy, paste, and delete fields with intuitive keyboard shortcuts. Speed up the document preparation process and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks.

