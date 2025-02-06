Reveille Software adds ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud Support

Atlanta-based Reveille Software has announced an expansion of its partnership with ABBYY, adding support for ABBYY Vantage and FlexiCapture Cloud to its observability solutions portfolio.

Reveille Software is a provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions. The expanded partnership introduces new monitoring capabilities for ABBYY Vantage, a low-code platform designed for business-critical content processing.

The integration aims to provide organizations with comprehensive visibility into their document processing operations without requiring additional development work.

"Organizations with complex, intelligent automation processes require comprehensive visibility into their applications and processes," said Wayne Ford, Senior VP of Corporate Development for Reveille.

"By expanding our ABBYY partnership to include Vantage support, we're ensuring that organizations can maintain peak performance across their entire document ecosystem."

ABBYY's Chief Product & Technology Officer Patrick Jean emphasized the partnership's value, noting that "Reveille has the potential to maximize the value of ABBYY solutions for our mutual customers by providing comprehensive visibility and proactive remediation for business-critical processes."

The new integration will offer several key features, including out-of-the-box visibility, rapid insight into business processes, and enhanced security and compliance capabilities. These tools are designed to help organizations optimize their return on investment in intelligent automation technologies.

https://www.reveillesoftware.com/