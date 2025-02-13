Nutrient Introduces AI-Powered Document Assistant

Document processing company Nutrient announced the release of its new AI Assistant, a tool designed to enhance how users interact with documents through artificial intelligence capabilities.

The new AI Assistant, integrated into Nutrient's document viewer, offers features including document summarization, natural language querying, content restructuring, translation, and assisted redaction. Users can ask questions about documents in natural language and receive direct answers without manual searching.

"AI Assistant is a game-changer for the way people interact with their documents," said Nutrient VP of Product Miloš Đekić. "You can effortlessly collate information and generate summaries in seconds.

“Ask questions in your language and style and instantly get insights into the contents of the document without sifting through hundreds of pages. Use slang - it doesn't matter - you make the rules.

“What's even more important is, with AI Assistant, you can actually change a document by simply asking for the change. We started with AI-assisted redaction and the result is beyond our expectations."

Built into Nutrient's industry-leading document viewer, AI Assistant integrates directly with Document Engine and Nutrient Web SDK, eliminating the need for additional API calls or complex workflows. Users can easily manage and throttle usage to control costs, ensuring efficient and cost-effective operations.

https://www.nutrient.io/blog/ai-assistant-release/