'Straight-Through Processing' Platform for Healthcare

Healthcare technology firm Concord Technologies has launched a new platform designed to dramatically reduce the manual processing burden associated with healthcare documentation.

The new system, called Concord Connect, aims to streamline the handling of documents generated during patient encounters and care transitions by automating the routing, processing, and integration of healthcare documents directly into systems of record with minimal human intervention.

Healthcare organizations face significant challenges managing the voluminous paperwork created during patient care. Staff members typically must manually review and route documents to appropriate departments before eventually entering the information into electronic health records (EHRs) or other systems.

This labour-intensive process consumes valuable staff time and contributes to rising administrative costs in healthcare. According to industry experts, administrative expenses now account for about 25% of U.S. healthcare spending, with document handling representing a substantial portion of these costs.

Concord Connect addresses these inefficiencies through what the company calls "Straight-Through Processing for Healthcare," which includes:

Document reception via Concord's secure exchange network

AI-driven intelligent document processing with data extraction and classification

Automated routing with configurable workflows

Direct integration with EHRs and other systems of record

"Concord Connect provides a better way for healthcare organizations to solve one of their most pervasive administrative challenges - processing the overwhelming number of documents generated by every patient interaction," said William Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of Concord Technologies.

Chris Larkin, Chief Technology Officer at Concord, emphasized the platform's end-to-end capabilities: "By interacting with documents and data through their entire journey, including the 'last mile' of integration into the system of record, Concord Connect supports increased operational efficiency and cost savings."

The company claims its secure document exchange network delivers 99.99% uptime and currently processes more than 5 billion pages of protected data annually. Concord Technologies has been in the document transmission business for over 25 years.

