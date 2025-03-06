Artsyl Technologies. has announced the release of docAlpha 7.2, an upgraded version of its Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platform that features advanced AI-powered document recognition, automated workflow processing, and realtime ERP integration capabilities.

The latest release aims to eliminate inefficiencies in document-heavy workflows such as invoice processing, sales order management, and claims handling by improving AI accuracy, workflow intelligence, and ERP connectivity.

"With docAlpha 7.2, we are further empowering businesses with AI-driven automation that adapts to real-world financial, supply chain, and operational challenges," said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies.

Key advancements in the new version include AI-driven document recognition that combines multiple AI models to improve extraction accuracy for various document types, and integration with AWS Textract ICR/OCR for better recognition of both printed and handwritten text.

The platform also offers expanded cloud-based automation with web-based document submission for faster processing directly from vendors and customers, and flexible priority balancing for multi-tenant cloud environments.

For workflow automation, docAlpha 7.2 introduces event-based automation policies based on time, events, and user actions, reducing manual intervention in ERP-driven workflows. It also improves integration with leading ERPs including SAP Business One, MS Dynamics, Acumatica, Sage, NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, and MongoDB.

"As organizations move towards AI-powered automation, they require solutions that integrate seamlessly with ERP and financial platforms," said Vassylyev.

"docAlpha 7.2 delivers improved intelligence, automation speed, and flexibility, helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation without disrupting existing workflows."

The release enhances all of Artsyl's vertical solutions - InvoiceAction, OrderAction, and ClaimAction - which benefit from the latest AI and workflow automation advancements. These solutions target specific sectors including finance and accounting, manufacturing and distribution, and insurance and healthcare.

https://www.artsyltech.com/