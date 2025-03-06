Dynamsoft Unveils Redesigned Mobile Web Capture SDK

Dynamsoft has announced the release of its completely redesigned Mobile Web Capture SDK. This latest version offers significant enhancements aimed at accelerating development, ensuring consistency, and improving usability.

The new Mobile Web Capture SDK features an optimized architecture designed for superior performance across mobile devices. Developers can now seamlessly integrate high-quality document scanning capabilities into their web applications, providing a smooth and intuitive experience for end-users.

Key features of the new SDK include a pre-built solution for web-based document capture, autodetect and capture capabilities, and a zero-footprint design that allows users to scan documents on iPhone, iPad, or Android devices without needing to install any additional software.

It enables users to capture images directly from within web apps, with autodetect, crop and adjustment.

This release is particularly beneficial for businesses embracing digital transformation. By moving from employee-operated desktop scanners to self-serve mobile document capture, businesses can empower customers to scan and submit documents directly from their mobile devices.

This capability is expected to accelerate customer onboarding processes, reduce delays in account opening, and enhance user satisfaction and compliance.

Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft, stated, "With this release, we've made it faster and easier for developers to integrate seamless mobile scanning into their web-based applications and workflows. The new pre-built UI and workflows enable developers to deliver robust scanning solutions that are easy to use and produce high-quality images."

https://www.dynamsoft.com/use-cases/mobile-web-capture-sdk/