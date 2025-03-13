Legal Tech Firms Unite to Combat Dark Data Challenge

Morae Global Corporation and ActiveNav have announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing legal departments and law firms today: securing unstructured and dark data.

The partnership brings together Morae's consulting and solutions delivery expertise with ActiveNav's data discovery technology to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of data privacy regulations and compliance mandates.

Unstructured data - information that isn't organized in a predefined manner - has become a major liability for organizations across industries. Often referred to as "dark data," these unmanaged information assets can include everything from abandoned documents to forgotten spreadsheets scattered across network drives and collaboration platforms.

For legal departments and law firms, which handle vast amounts of sensitive client information, the risks associated with unsecured dark data are particularly acute. Unmanaged client-matter documents that have "leaked" into unstructured file stores represent significant compliance and security vulnerabilities.

The Morae-ActiveNav partnership aims to provide a comprehensive approach to this challenge. Central to the collaboration is ActiveNav's ability to discover dark data within organizations and its integration with iManage, a popular document management system in the legal sector.

“Unstructured and dark data is something all firms must remain in control of. We are helping our clients to ensure their client data and PII is always secured and governed properly, regardless of where it is stored.” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae.

“We are very impressed with ActiveNav’s ability to identify PII and client-matter data at scale, enabling us to either secure content by importing it into iManage or by managing it in place. These are some of today’s biggest data governance challenges.”

The solution allows organizations to discover client-matter documents scattered across their systems and then make informed decisions about whether to dispose of them, archive them, or import them into their document management system.

https://www.activenav.com/