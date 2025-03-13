Digital Workplace Solution Aims to Tame M365 Chaos

Information Leadership has unveiled iWorkplace Elements, a new self-service solution designed to help organizations regain control of their Microsoft 365 environments following rapid cloud migrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform combines pre-defined templates and user guides that enable IT teams to independently implement improved digital workplace architecture while addressing common challenges like information compliance, Teams sprawl, and unmanaged OneDrive silos.

"In many cases organisations moved quickly to the Cloud during COVID but are now left wondering what to do with all of their content," said Sarah Heal, CEO of Information Leadership.

"Customers kept telling us their information management systems were dated, out of control and messy – but often the solution they needed was simply out of financial reach."

Built on Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and Azure, iWorkplace Elements integrates with existing systems to improve content management and collaboration.

The platform offers customizable workflows, advanced security features, and metadata solutions to enhance information discoverability and compliance.

The core offering, iWorkplace Elements Essentials + Preview, delivers modern workspace capabilities for document management and automated workflows.

Additional modules for specific business needs include Policies and Procedures, Search, Employee Files, Contract Management, and Intranet functionality.

https://iworkplace-elements.com/