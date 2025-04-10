Digitech Systems announced the availability of AI Query within Sys.tm Intelligence, a flexible GenAI tool that enhances the Sys.tm information management and automation platform.

Sys.tm Intelligence enables workers to embed generative AI tasks like document summarization and outlining, report creation, and new content creation directly into automated business processes. Intelligence also inherits Sys.tm’s modular design and usage-based pricing.

Numerous time-consuming business tasks can be simplified through the implementation of generative AI. While workers can see the potential, however, many aren’t sure how to get started. In Sys.tm, GenAI tools are available within an employee’s information management platform, so they don’t have to learn a new system or interrupt their flow to embed AI into their work.

In addition, Sys.tm Flows, the Business Process Management (BPM) service already available in Sys.tm, enables GenAI tasks to be seamlessly executed as part of an automated workflow.

For example, instead of spending days manually collecting monthly sales figures and compiling the information by hand into an annual report that also identifies important trends, a Sys.tm user would simply choose which documents to pull data from and ask the service to compile the information.

With Sys.tm, a Business Process Management (BPM) service already available within Sys.tm, AI generated content can be output directly to a document and even emailed to approved individuals.

“Every business today, needs to evolve quickly to meet customer needs and to stay ahead in their marketplace,” says Digitech Systems CEO, HK Bain.

“Generative AI offers significant promise of streamlining efficiencies to reduce costs while simultaneously enabling employees to spend more time on revenue-generating tasks. However, it’s been hard for many workers to understand how to apply the tools to the content-based parts of their jobs in a way that positively impacts revenue.

“Sys.tm Intelligence makes it easier for any business to utilize GenAI as part of an automated business process, so report generation, document summaries, and more get created simply and automatically within the normal business environment.”

As a tool for digital transformation and office automation, Sys.tm allows users to effectively manage and secure files, share documents, and automate tasks and processes.

The cloud-based service innovates how businesses consume and pay for these foundational capabilities. Built using a microservices architecture (also known as composable and flexible consumption), Sys.tm allows users to turn on more features as needed, but they only pay for the capabilities they actually use. Sys.tm eliminates the expense of traditional software licenses or cloud services tiers where as much as 80% of the purchased features are rarely, if ever, used.

https://www.sys.tm/welcome