Is your organisation ready for Microsoft’s “New Outlook”?

“New Outlook” is a refreshed version of the Outlook for Windows app, offering a more modern and simplified user experience. Designed to be more agile, deliver features faster and provide a consistent experience across Windows, it’s not a replacement for the classic desktop program – rather an evolution!

Microsoft has announced a progressive roll-out of the “New Outlook”, allowing organisations to manage the transition to this new experience across the enterprise. Many organisations are already transitioning to the “New Outlook”, others planning the move over the coming months.

Microsoft has advised that “New Outlook on Windows aims to unify the extensibility experience across all Outlook platforms. To provide a more reliable and stable add-in experience, VSTO and COM add-ins aren’t supported on the new Outlook on Windows”.

Microsoft is focusing on a new platform for Outlook add-ins based on Office add-ins, which utilises technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript. To continue using add-in in the “New Outlook”, VSTO add-ins need to be migrated to this new Office add-ins platform.

The team at OpenText has been preparing for this change and now offers an alternative integration add-in for Content Manager that leverages the modern, Office add-ins platform. This integration, known as the Zero Footprint (ZFP) Integration, allows the user to to integrate Content Manager with Zero FootPrint (ZFP) Office applications, Teams, and Outlook.

