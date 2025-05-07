Transflo Overhauls Mobile Scanning Platform for Freight Documentation

Transflo, a supply chain software solutions provider, has released version 6.0 of its Transflo Mobile+ app, featuring a completely redesigned document scanning engine that promises to streamline operations for truck drivers and carriers.

The company, which has been in the document digitization business for over 30 years, has rebuilt both the frontend and backend of its scanning technology.

The new version introduces an intuitive "Snap, Tap, and Done" user experience, alongside significant improvements to image optimization, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) performance, and compression capabilities.

"This release of Transflo Mobile+ makes it easier and faster for drivers to capture their documents and connect more seamlessly to back-office workflows," said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo.

With more than three million downloads and processing nearly a billion documents annually, the app now includes enhanced automatic features like capture, de-skewing, and edge detection to reduce friction in daily supply chain documentation tasks.

Justin King, Transflo's Chief Product Officer, noted that the improvements resulted from "countless hours of detailed user feedback from carriers and drivers," emphasizing the company's commitment to solving fundamental user problems.

Beyond the scanning engine, version 6.0 also offers UI enhancements, support for additional third-party app deep links, and improved in-app performance. The update is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

