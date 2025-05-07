Striim Unveils AI-Powered Data Governance on Google Cloud

Striim has announced two governance AI agents powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to help organizations detect, tag, and safeguard sensitive data in motion, reducing exposure risks, avoiding penalties and reputational damage, and supporting compliance in a continuous, ongoing manner.

Sentinel AI and Sherlock AI are designed to assist enterprises face an emerging challenge: how to maintain control over sensitive data as it traverses data estates, domains, and systems without violating regulatory policies or disrupting operations.

Before businesses can manage sensitive data effectively, they need visibility into where the data resides. Sherlock AI provides transparency by identifying sensitive data within datasets prior to sharing or moving the data through integration or streaming pipelines in enterprise data stores as well as third-party-managed databases and SaaS environments. This helps organizations assess potential risks and apply the appropriate governance measures proactively.

"Smart AI and Analytics require data integration and sharing. Data governance starts with knowing where your sensitive information is," said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim.

"The new AI-based Sherlock agent eliminates blind spots by discovering sensitive data prior to data sharing or movement, helping businesses reduce risk before it ever becomes a problem. But since data doesn’t stay in one place, Striim’s Sentinel AI agent complements Sherlock by protecting sensitive information as it moves through enterprise data pipelines in real time."

Once data is in motion, Sentinel AI continuously analyses live data streams to detect and protect sensitive information as it moves - automating encryption, masking, and compliance enforcement in realtime.

Using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, it detects sensitive data anywhere in the pipeline events, even if misplaced or mislabelled - something rules-based controls can easily miss. Therefore, it automatically prevents exposure and helps businesses meet GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA-related data governance requirements without adding complexity.

