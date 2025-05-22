Klippa's DocHorizon Platform Launches in Australia

Dutch technology company Klippa has secured its first strategic partnership in Australia, marking a significant expansion for the document automation specialist into the Asia-Pacific region.

The Amsterdam-based firm announced has partnered with Ben Accord Business Solutions, an established consulting firm specialising in SAP HANA implementations and financial business transformation. The collaboration represents Klippa's inaugural entry into the Australian market after building a presence across Europe with over 1,000 clients.

The partnership centres on integrating Klippa's DocHorizon platform, which uses artificial intelligence to automate document processing workflows. The technology can scan, read, sort, extract, anonymise and verify documents at scale through APIs and software development kits.

"We were immediately impressed by Klippa's technology and its potential to further streamline financial business processes," said Yogesh Balraj, Director and Senior Consultant at Ben Accord Business Solutions.

"This partnership provides a great opportunity to deliver measurable results to our customers quickly."

Ben Accord brings more than 40 years of combined experience in SAP implementations and deep expertise in enterprise resource planning systems. The Melbourne-based consultancy works with clients across various industries to streamline processes and improve profitability through best practices and automation tools.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on optimising document processing for businesses seeking more efficient and cost-effective solutions. As the partnership develops, there are plans to introduce Klippa's SpendControl platform, which helps companies manage expenses and invoice processing.

"The combination of Klippa's technology and our ERP experience is a game-changer for companies looking to modernise and stay competitive," Balraj said. "We are ready to help our customers reduce costs, improve profitability and increase operational efficiency."

Robert-Jan Verheggen, Global Growth Director at Klippa, described the partnership as bringing together complementary strengths. "In today's fast-paced business environment, it's essential for businesses to adapt and innovate," he said. "We're excited to help companies navigate these changes and leverage them for long-term success."

The partnership offers Australian businesses access to software-as-a-service alternatives to traditional packaged software, allowing organisations to modernise without rebuilding legacy systems. The collaboration aims to help companies automate administrative workflows while preserving their unique requirements.

https://benaccord.com/