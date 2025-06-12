Fasoo Smart Screen Bolsters Supply Chain Security

A screen security solution from South Korea’s Fasoo, designed to control unauthorised screen capture tools and display a dynamic watermark on screen, aims to deter users from taking a photo using smartphones.

As global supply chains become increasingly digitized and distributed, organisations face heightened pressure to secure every touchpoint where sensitive data is accessed. Organisations in the semiconductor, automotive, energy, aerospace, and defence industries, as well as companies across their supply chains, recognise that protecting what’s visible on the screen is just as critical as securing files in storage or in transit.

Fasoo Smart Screen addresses this growing need by adding a powerful layer of screen protection to data-centric security strategies. The solution prevents unauthorised screen captures, applies dynamic watermarks to deter visual leaks, and logs screen-based activity to support incident response and compliance efforts.

“Supply chain ecosystems are more interconnected than ever, but that connectivity also introduces new risks, especially when intellectual property information is exposed on screen across third-party vendors, offshore development centres, and outsourced operations,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo.

“Fasoo Smart Screen helps organizations enforce zero trust principles even at the screen level, ensuring that visual data exposure doesn’t become a weak link.”

Fasoo has seen rising adoption of FSS across industries with complex and high-value supply chains, including semiconductors, automotive, and electronics. In these environments, engineers, suppliers, and contractors frequently access critical IP and confidential design data via virtual desktops or remote platforms.

FSS helps ensure that what’s shown on-screen – from chip layouts to production blueprints – stays protected at all times throughout the extended supply chain.

Key Features of Fasoo Smart Screen:

Dynamic Screen Watermarks : Apply on-screen, user-specific watermarks that allow tracing data breaches back to their source.

: Apply on-screen, user-specific watermarks that allow tracing data breaches back to their source. Screen Capture Prevention : Block all screen capture attempts, including the Print Screen key, snipping tools, remote control software, or other capture applications.

: Block all screen capture attempts, including the Print Screen key, snipping tools, remote control software, or other capture applications. Comprehensive Activity Log : Monitor screen capture attempts for audits, compliance management, and incident response.

: Monitor screen capture attempts for audits, compliance management, and incident response. Seamless Integration: FSS is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and various environments, ensuring comprehensive protection across diverse platforms.

