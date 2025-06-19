Netskope Extends Microsoft Purview's Data Protection

Cybersecurity firm Netskope has deepened its partnership with Microsoft through a new integration that enhances Microsoft Purview's data discovery and protection capabilities across enterprise environments.

The integration, announced Tuesday, combines Netskope One's unified data security platform with Microsoft Purview to extend data loss prevention (DLP) beyond Microsoft's native ecosystem. This allows organizations to apply consistent security policies across endpoints, software-as-a-service applications, infrastructure-as-a-service platforms, and network traffic from a single management interface.

Expanding Purview's Reach

The collaboration addresses a critical gap in enterprise data security by enabling Microsoft Purview to detect and classify sensitive information in previously blind spots, including AI application transactions, unauthorized cloud storage uploads, social media posts, and web form submissions.

"Large enterprises are strengthening their security strategies by integrating insights from diverse tools," said Siva VRS, Vice President and Global Business Unit Head of Cyber Security at Wipro. "Netskope's seamless integration with Microsoft Purview tackles these evolving challenges head-on, enhancing data protection and ensuring classified information remains secure."

The enhanced Purview capabilities allow security teams to configure DLP policies once and deploy them consistently across all enterprise touchpoints, supported by Netskope's advanced threat detection and response mechanisms.

Strategic Partnership Momentum

This latest integration builds on Netskope's growing relationship with Microsoft. In November 2024, Microsoft selected Netskope as its first partner for building an open Security Service Edge (SSE) ecosystem, integrating Netskope One SSE directly into Microsoft Entra Suite. The company was also named Microsoft Cybersecurity ISV of the Year at the April 2025 Security Excellence Awards.

"We are thrilled that Microsoft has again selected Netskope as a key integration partner for important security initiatives," said John Martin, Chief Product Officer at Netskope.

"Our expanding integration partnerships enable Netskope and Microsoft to offer our customers flexibility and choice in deployment options while maintaining a commitment to delivering best-of-breed data security and SSE capabilities."

Rudra Mitra, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Purview, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: "We choose to partner with Netskope, a recognized industry leader, to jointly provide the best customer experience possible, helping protect data wherever it goes."

The Microsoft Purview integration entered Public Preview in May 2025 and is available to all Microsoft customers through the Azure Marketplace, alongside other Netskope solutions including the SSE Platform and upcoming Advanced SSE for Entra.

https://www.netskope.com/