Semaphore Streamlines Knowledge Management Tasks

Progress Software Corporation has unveiled the latest version of its Semaphore metadata management platform, introducing advanced artificial intelligence capabilities designed to help enterprises better organize and extract value from their data assets.

The new release features expanded connectivity to a wider range of large language model providers and streamlined tools for building semantic data models without requiring technical coding expertise.

The enhanced platform addresses growing enterprise challenges in managing diverse data types across organizations. Companies increasingly struggle with information silos and fragmented processes that limit their ability to generate actionable business intelligence from accumulated data.

"This release not only builds on Semaphore's comprehensive knowledge modelling capabilities but also ensures seamless integration with emerging AI and semantic standards," said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Application and Data Platform at Progress Software.

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It simplifies information and helps organizations use data effectively to make quicker decisions.

Key improvements in the new release include an AI Model Builder that connects to multiple language model providers, visual constraint definition tools that eliminate the need for custom coding, and enhanced support for industry-standard knowledge organization systems.

The platform also introduces structural-level classification settings and concept reuse features to improve efficiency in model development.

https://www.progress.com/semaphore