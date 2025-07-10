Hyland Moves Beyond Traditional Document Processing

Describing it as a transformative step in enterprise automation, Hyland has announced the launch of its next-generation agentic document processing solution.

The new solution builds upon Hyland's existing Intelligent Document Processing capabilities by incorporating generative AI to enable business-level processes across enterprises. Unlike traditional document processing tools that focus on data capture and extraction, Hyland's agentic document processing is designed to understand, reason, and act autonomously.

The technology is purpose-built for mission-critical industries including healthcare, financial services, government, and insurance. It converts documents and unstructured data into machine-interpretable representations, allowing intelligent agents to interpret meaning, assess context, and drive decisions within complex workflows.

"We're not simply applying agentic AI to automate individual tasks - we're transforming entire processes and broader workflows, which represents a fundamental differentiation in how organizations can leverage AI to drive meaningful business outcomes," said Hyland CEO, Jitesh S. Ghai.

"By leveraging generative AI, Hyland's agentic technologies not only discover and reason, but drive action across all levels of enterprise business processes.

“This includes making decisions and driving intelligent automation to realize business outcomes not possible before - something that no other technology provider in content management can do today."

The solution features several key capabilities, including zero-shot, context-aware agents that require no training data, reasoning and action functions that trigger downstream workflows autonomously, and process-aware design that supports entire workflows including decision-making and exception handling.

The technology is deployed on Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud platform and is designed to integrate with Electronic Health Records, Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management and legacy systems.

In healthcare applications, the solution can triage inbound documents, extract clinical intelligence, reason over patient histories, and update records in near realtime while automatically initiating alerts or follow-up actions without disrupting existing workflows.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis, commented that "Hyland has been delivering core components of Intelligent Document Processing for years - through document capture, classification, and workflow automation. Adding agentic AI enables more autonomous, intelligent actions, marking an evolution of its capabilities."

