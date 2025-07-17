Denodo Adds Deep Research Functionality to Enterprise AI

Data management company Denodo has announced the release of Denodo DeepQuery, a deep research capability designed to enable generative AI systems to investigate, synthesize, and explain reasoning beyond basic fact retrieval. The capability is currently available in private preview with general availability planned for the near future.

DeepQuery is built to address complex, open-ended business questions by leveraging live access to governed enterprise data across multiple systems, departments, and formats. The system analyzes complex questions and searches across multiple sources to deliver structured, explainable answers based on realtime information.

The company says its capability goes beyond traditional generative AI chat or retrieval augmented generation (RAG) systems by enabling users to ask cross-functional questions that typically require days of analyst work. Examples include queries such as "Why did fund outflows spike last quarter?" or "What's driving changes in customer retention across regions?"

“AI’s true potential in the enterprise lies not just in generating responses, but in understanding the full context behind them,” said Angel Viña, CEO and Founder of Denodo.

“With DeepQuery, we’re unlocking that potential by combining generative AI with realtime, governed access to the entire corporate data ecosystem, no matter where that data resides.

“Unlike siloed solutions tied to a single store, DeepQuery leverages enriched, unified semantics across distributed sources, allowing AI to reason, explain, and act on data with unprecedented depth and accuracy.”

DeepQuery connects to live, governed data across different systems and applies reasoning to deliver answers within minutes, rather than requiring users to piece together reports and data exports manually.

The capability will be packaged with the Denodo AI SDK and developed as an extensible component of the Denodo Platform, allowing developers and AI teams to build and integrate deep research capabilities into their own agents, copilots, or domain-specific applications.

"With DeepQuery, Denodo is demonstrating forward-thinking in advancing the capabilities of AI," said Stewart Bond, Research VP, Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. "DeepQuery, driven by deep research advances, will deliver more accurate AI responses that will also be fully explainable."

Denodo also announced support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), with an MCP Server implementation included in the latest version of the Denodo AI SDK. This enables AI agents and applications based on the Denodo AI SDK to integrate with any MCP-compliant client.

The company is inviting select organizations to join its AI Accelerator Program, which provides early access to DeepQuery capabilities and opportunities to collaborate with the product team.

https://www.denodo.com/