Artificio Integrates PDF Creation into Processing Workflow

California-based Artificio has expanded its AI-powered document processing platform to include PDF generation capabilities, enabling organisations to create new documents from data extracted through existing processing workflows.

The addition allows enterprises to process incoming documents using AI agents for data extraction and classification, then automatically generate PDF reports, contracts or presentations based on extracted insights within the same platform.

"We're evolving beyond document processing to become the complete AI-powered document lifecycle platform," said Lal Singh, CEO of Artificio.

"Now businesses can not only extract and analyse data from documents but also create professional, data-driven PDFs with the same AI intelligence that powers our processing engines."

The new feature includes drag-and-drop editing tools, automated data integration from processed documents, and template automation for generating compliance documents and reports based on extracted information.

Artificio's platform combines document intake and classification, data processing and analysis, workflow automation, and now document creation within a single system. The company positions this as addressing enterprise demand for unified document intelligence solutions rather than separate processing and creation tools.

Applications span financial services for loan processing and compliance reporting, healthcare for patient record analysis and billing documentation, legal firms for contract processing and client communications, and supply chain organisations for purchase order management and vendor communications.

The cloud-based platform maintains API connectivity for integration with existing enterprise systems and includes digital signature capabilities.

https://artificio.ai