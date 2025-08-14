Dell Updates AI Platform with Unstructured Data Engine

Dell Technologies has updated its AI Data Platform with a new unstructured data engine developed through a partnership with search specialist Elastic, targeting enterprises struggling to harness unstructured data for artificial intelligence applications.

The updates address a critical enterprise challenge where only a fraction of rapidly-growing, unstructured data is currently usable for generative AI.

A key component of this new platform is an unstructured data engine, developed in partnership with Elastic. This engine is designed to provide secure, realtime access to large-scale datasets for inferencing, analytics, and intelligent search. It leverages the Elasticsearch vector database, providing advanced vector search, semantic retrieval, and hybrid keyword search capabilities, which are essential for powering AI applications.

"The key to unlocking AI’s full potential lies in breaking down silos and simplifying access to enterprise data," said Arthur Lewis, president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies.

"Collaborating with industry leaders like NVIDIA and Elastic to advance the Dell AI Data Platform will help organizations accelerate innovation and scale AI with confidence".

Dell claims the collaboration with Elastic will deliver advanced vector search and semantic retrieval capabilities through Elasticsearch vector database technology. The vendor says this addresses the need for continuous indexing and vector retrieval engines that convert content into embeddings for semantic search.

The company also announced new PowerEdge R7725 and R770 servers featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Dell claims the R7725 will be the first 2U server platform to integrate the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design.

According to Dell, the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 offers up to six times the token throughput for large language model inference compared to previous generation hardware.

The unstructured data engine within the Dell AI Data Platform works alongside other tools, such as a federated SQL engine for structured data and a processing engine for large-scale data transformation.

This integrated approach is intended to transform massive datasets into reliable, high-quality, real-time intelligence for generative AI applications.

According to Ken Exner, Chief Product Officer at Elastic, "Fast, accurate, and context-aware access to unstructured data is key to scaling enterprise AI".

He added that the partnership will bring "vector search and hybrid retrieval to a turnkey architecture, enabling natural language search, real-time inferencing, and intelligent asset discovery across massive datasets".

The unstructured data engine and new server configurations will be available later this year, though Dell has not provided specific pricing or regional availability details.

https://www.delltechnologies.com