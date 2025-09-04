Hyland Unveils Enterprise Context Engine

Content management vendor Hyland has unveiled two AI-powered technologies designed to automate enterprise workflows and decision-making across industries including healthcare, banking and government, insurance, government, and higher education.

Announcing its Enterprise Context Engine and Enterprise Agent Mesh, the company claimed the technologies represent what it calls "industry-first" solutions for linking organisational content, processes and applications.

The Enterprise Context Engine creates what Hyland describes as a unified view of enterprise operations by integrating data across systems including ERP, CRM and electronic health records.

The Enterprise Agent Mesh deploys multiple AI agents tailored to specific industry workflows.

"These innovations deliver ubiquitous enterprise intelligence and, in turn, enterprise automation, helping organisations fully automate routine tasks," said Hyland CEO Jitesh S. Ghai.

The technologies build on Hyland's existing Content Innovation Cloud platform, which the company positions as an alternative to rebuilding enterprise systems for AI implementation.

Chief Product Officer Michael Campbell said the approach enables existing content and workflows "with intelligence and automation, leading to better decisions and more valuable outcomes."

“Implementing and benefitting from AI shouldn’t force enterprises to rebuild themselves,”

