Sydney startup targets no-code business automation

A Sydney-based artificial intelligence startup claims to bridge the gap between complex AI tools and practical business automation through a platform that requires no coding expertise.

Mazaal AI, founded in 2023 by former McKinsey QuantumBlack consultant Enod Bataa, has developed what it calls an "AI builder" that allows users to create automated workflows using plain English descriptions.

The company says it has backing from NVIDIA and support from the New South Wales government.

The platform uses what Mazaal AI terms "agentic" artificial intelligence - digital assistants designed to make context-aware decisions rather than simply executing predefined tasks.

The system employs Retrieval-Augmented Generation technology, combining large language models with company databases and documents.

"Businesses were drowning in repetitive work, but the tools to automate it were either too complex or too expensive," Bataa said, describing his motivation for founding the company.

The platform maintains a human-in-the-loop design, where AI agents can process information and draft responses but require human approval for key decisions.

For instance, when handling customer discount requests outside standard policy, the system might check inventory and order history before asking a manager for approval.

According to the company, the technology is being used by small retailers for inventory management, service providers for client onboarding, and larger enterprises for customer support functions.

https://mazaal.ai