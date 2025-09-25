Tungsten Updates TotalAgility with AI Agents

Tungsten Automation has restructured its TotalAgility platform into three modular tiers targeting different enterprise automation needs, while adding new AI-powered knowledge discovery capabilities for unstructured data mining.

The automation vendor announced the Enterprise, Advanced and Standard tiers to allow organisations to scale document processing and workflow automation capabilities according to their requirements.

The top-tier Enterprise version introduces what Tungsten claims are "first-of-its-kind" knowledge discovery capabilities that mine unstructured data and store it in a centralised AI knowledge base. The system uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to enable natural language queries across enterprise content repositories including SharePoint.

TotalAgility Advanced focuses on multi-departmental workflow automation with AI agents that can coordinate across systems. The Standard tier provides intelligent document processing with built-in classification, extraction and validation tools.

The modular approach addresses a common challenge for enterprises implementing digital transformation initiatives - the ability to adopt automation capabilities incrementally rather than requiring wholesale system replacements.

Tungsten also updated its InvoiceAgility platform with enhanced optical character recognition capabilities and expanded regional compliance features.

A new SAP integration framework has been introduced through Process Director, targeting the significant SAP user base in enterprises for e-invoicing workflows.

