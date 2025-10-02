C3 AI Targets Traditional RPA Market

C3 AI has launched what it describes as a next-generation robotic process automation platform that uses artificial intelligence agents to handle business and operational workflows without requiring coding expertise.

The C3 AI Agentic Process Automation platform automates processes including order-to-cash, invoice processing, customer service, and supplier onboarding, as well as industrial operations such as equipment troubleshooting and production planning.

The company positions the product as an evolution beyond traditional RPA tools, which CEO Stephen Ehikian said follow "rigid instructions" requiring "substantial human intervention for escalations."

The new platform combines predetermined workflow steps with what C3 AI describes as AI reasoning capabilities.

"C3 AI Agentic Process Automation is different. It represents a step change in enterprise automation by combining the best of deterministic workflow steps with the dynamic reasoning capabilities of AI agents," said Nikhil Krishnan, C3 AI's chief technology officer for data science.

“This shift transforms automation from rigid scripts into intelligent systems that continuously deliver business value.”

The platform features a no-code interface allowing users to create and deploy automated processes through natural language commands.

C3 AI claims all actions and steps are "fully transparent and auditable".

