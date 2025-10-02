Customer Science Launches Automated KM Tool

A Sydney-based customer experience company has released an AI-powered knowledge management system that automatically creates draft support articles from contact centre interactions.

Customer Science's Knowledge Quest analyses realtime call, email and chat data to identify knowledge gaps and generate documentation, aiming to reduce manual article creation from weeks to days.

The platform integrates with existing contact centre systems including Zendesk and Genesys. It monitors customer interactions to detect when no suitable knowledge article exists, then generates drafts formatted to organisational standards.

Scott Ward, Director of Product at Customer Science, said “The tool targets a persistent challenge in contact centres: maintaining accurate, current knowledge bases. Outdated information can increase call handling times, repeat contacts and compliance risks.”

“Knowledge Quest is not just another AI plug-in. It’s the missing link between contact centre data and actionable, high-quality knowledge. It transforms how information is created, maintained, and delivered,” says Ward.

Knowledge Quest uses semantic analysis to determine relationships between data points. The system compares realtime interactions against existing article taxonomies to identify gaps, then drafts new content based on proven customer resolutions.

It provides insights into a database and then presents this data in a dashboard where action can be taken to refresh the information to make it more accurate for informed customer conversations.

Customer Science claims the platform is unique in actively creating knowledge content, not just identifying queries.

https://customerscience.com.au