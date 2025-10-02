Free Tool Targets Shadow AI Compliance

RecordPoint has launched RexCommand, a free centralised platform designed to help organisations manage AI deployment while addressing compliance gaps and unauthorised AI tool usage.

According to an Anagram survey cited by the company, 78 per cent of respondents use AI tools at work, often without clear company policies, while 45 per cent admitted using banned AI tools.

RexCommand enables organisations to create and enforce AI policies, inventory AI systems, identify shadow AI deployments, and apply controls. The tool transforms static AI policies into realtime governance frameworks, according to the company.

“RexCommand gives organizations the tools to close the gap between policy and practice, ensuring AI is deployed responsibly, securely, and in compliance with global regulations - without slowing down innovation,” said RecordPoint Co-Founder and CEO Anthony Woodward.

“Policies don’t protect organizations; enforcement does. RexCommand helps organizations of all sizes – from enterprises to start-ups – create and turn AI policy into AI practice.”

The release comes as organisations struggle to implement AI governance. While 44 per cent of organisations have AI governance policies, according to a report from labour law firm Littler, most lack infrastructure to enforce them effectively, the company states.

Philip Harris, director of governance, risk and compliance services and software at IDC Research, described RexCommand as "one of the few agent-based platforms" providing comprehensive AI governance visibility. The company claims the platform establishes a centralised compliance framework across industries, though this characterisation comes from the vendor.

RexCommand functions as an entry point to RecordPoint's premium AI Governance Suite, which includes AI system registration, data pipeline governance, and policy enforcement capabilities.

https://www.recordpoint.com/rexcommand