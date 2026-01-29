Kodak Alaris Expands IDP Platform With GenAI

Kodak Alaris has extended its Info Input Solution IDP platform beyond traditional document AI to include generative AI services from Google, OpenAI, AWS, and Box.

Version 7.5 introduces native integrations with Google Gemini, AWS Bedrock Data Automation, ChatGPT, and BoxAI. These join existing connections to Google Doc AI, Microsoft Document Intelligence, Hyperscience, and Amazon Textract.

The update addresses organisations managing complex compliance processes and digital transformation initiatives. New features include a drag-and-drop workflow editor and integration of the IRIS OCR engine at no additional cost.

While traditional document AI excels at data extraction and classification, generative AI can summarise multi-page documents and provide contextual analysis.

Kodak Alaris describes its approach as “Open Intelligence design”, a vendor claim that emphasises integration flexibility over proprietary AI models. The platform allows organisations to connect multiple AI services within a single workflow.

"Our mission is to make document intelligence open, application-oriented, and sustainable for the long-term," said Megan Bevilacqua, Senior Product Manager for Kodak Alaris.

"Info Input Solution 7.5 does exactly that - we reduce complexity, create more room for innovation, and enable customers to implement automation faster and continuously develop their processes in line with advances in AI."

The IDP platform can handle any document from any source, including unstructured or handwritten files, and automatically verify critical details such as legal references, threshold amounts, and content plausibility.

Automatic summarization provides a quick overview of multi-page documents or email threads, helping employees classify processes faster and save time on recurring routine tasks.

