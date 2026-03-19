AI Tool Tames Enterprise Spreadsheet Standardisation

Fragmented spreadsheet data flowing into enterprise systems without standardisation is a chronic pain point for compliance-heavy industries - one that AI vendor Fisent Technologies says it has tackled with a new capability called Tabulate, added to its BizAI platform.

The tool claims to convert inconsistently formatted spreadsheets into structured, clean data without requiring middleware or extensive manual post-processing.

Tabulate is the sixth Agentic Action added to its Fisent BizAI agentic solution, joining Classify, Split, Extract, Verify, and Analyse. According to Fisent, it embeds data transformation logic directly into the extraction workflow rather than relying on large language model (LLM) inference for each operation - an approach the company says reduces processing costs and improves consistency for routine tasks.

Financial documents - invoices, policy schedules, loan records - routinely arrive in varied formats across different business systems. A well-documented constraint of current LLMs is their context window limit, which makes processing multi-thousand-row spreadsheets unreliable. Outputs often require significant manual correction before they can feed into automated downstream processes.

Fisent says Tabulate addresses this by handling common format normalisation tasks - such as converting date variants like "January 15, 2026" and "01/15/26" into a single standard - through direct transformation operations rather than LLM inference.

The capability also identifies correct table boundaries in spreadsheets with multiple tables and inconsistent layouts and removes formatting artefacts before data is passed to downstream systems.

Fisent says Tabulate is already deployed in production environments for customers in insurance underwriting and commercial lending. Financial services customers are also reportedly using the tool to prepare data for financial crime and risk management reporting in cloud data warehouses, including Snowflake.

The company describes its broader BizAI platform as "production-proven" with Fortune 500 customers in banking, insurance, and wealth management.

The challenge of preparing unstructured and inconsistently formatted data for AI-driven automation is well recognised across enterprise deployments. As organisations extend into agentic AI - where software takes autonomous action based on extracted data - data quality, consistency, and auditability become critical compliance and governance concerns. Regulators in banking, insurance, and financial services sectors increasingly expect demonstrable controls over data provenance in automated decision-making systems.

https://www.fisent.com